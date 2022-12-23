Okudzeto accuses govt of hiding GH¢1.3bn IMF money meant AICC, embassies

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is the Member of Parliament for North Tongu

The government of Ghana is hiding a total amount of €116 million (GH¢1.3 billion) allocation for the reconstruction of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged.

According to a Citinewsroom.com report, the MP added that the said money, which is from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was also supposed to go into the opening of new embassies in Jamaica and Mexico.



Describing the money allocation as unconscionable, Okudzeto added that it beats his mind that the government is pursuing fanciful projects when the country is faced with other more pressing issues currently.



“We do not think this can be a priority at this time. At the meeting, we asked the reps from the Ministry of Finance, if the IMF had seen this project, and they said no. They were now in the process of going through the project assessment and approval phase and, they are yet to get the green light from the IMF.



“So, it tells you that this is a project that they are even hiding from key stakeholders including the IMF which we are clear in our minds that they won’t approve a project like this. A country that is insolvent, a country that has defaulted, a country that is doing debt restructuring and then this is your priority project? I mean what is wrong with us? Is the government jinxed,” he said.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also added that it is the decision of the minority that it will not support the approval of the over GHc2billion budgetary estimate the government is seeking for the Ministry of Finance Ministry for the year 2023.



He added, however, that until they receive a concrete reason with details on the essence of the allocation, they will reject it, stating that it is dubious.



AE/BOG