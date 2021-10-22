Okudzeto ‘lied’ about E-blocks – Kwadaso MP

Kwadaso Member of Parliament, Dr Kingsley Nyarko

A member of the Education Committee in Parliament and Kwadaso Member of Parliament, Dr Kingsley Nyarko has asserted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under the leadership of John Evans Atta Mills failed to deliver the 200 E-blocks they promised.

“The NDC did not complete 46 E-blocks as stated by Okudzeto in the transition document,” he said on the Epa Hoa Daben show with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy 98.9FM.



Kingsley revealed, the E-blocks were to be completed in 2014 but “as at 2016 when their administration ended, they had only completed 29 blocks.”



“The fact that you write something in the handing over note doesn’t mean it’s correct because what you wrote must be verified,” he said.

The Kwadaso MP however added, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) administration has “so far completed 31 E-blocks with 37 in the process of being completed.”



He added that the 37 blocks he mentioned early are 30% complete. “It doesn’t mean that the government isn’t doing anything. That NDC propaganda should be ignored.”