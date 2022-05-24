Okyehene calls for protection of forest resources for future generations

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin

Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has lamented the current level of destruction and degradation of the country’s forests and its arable lands indicating that the state of the country’s forest reserve should be a concern for all.



According to him, there should be an immediate halt to the destruction of Ghana’s forest cover and the pollution of water bodies so that there will be the need to protect the forest for future generations.



Addressing a delegation from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources at Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi, Okyehene explained, “someone is saying that we should dig all the gold and fell all the trees so that when our children get to their age they will find theirs. That is very selfish. We need to protect the forest for future generations.



"But when we destroy what is around us, where will our children’s children pick it up from? We have to be selfless and be generational thinking leaders. Once we have that, we will not destroy our natural habitat.

“We are joining all forces to replant, and every citizen must participate in this project because it is worthwhile and will help future generations.”



Following the government’s declassification of portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve supposedly to be given to its original owners, issues surrounding Ghana’s vegetation cover have become topical.



Also, the alleged Will of the late former Forestry Commission Chief Executive, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly called Sir John, has created social media outrage that the declassification is to pave way for some politicians to acquire state lands.



Portions of Sir John's Will disclosed that he owned land at both Achimota Forest and the Ramsar area in Sakumono in Accra.



But the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has requested for documentation relating to the Achimota Forest lands and the alleged ownership of some NPP members.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the Ministry stated that the request will form part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims which are contained in Sir John's Last Will.