Okyehene's linguist explains his ‘uncivilized villagers, witches’ comments

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has come under heavy criticism after he appeared to be insulting persons who have been criticising President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over happenings in the country.

The Okyenhene was heard saying in a viral video that persons who have been criticizing the president over the current economic hardship are uncivilized villagers, witches, and wizards who have no sense of appreciation.



“We must appreciate the feat of the President and show him appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him.



“Those insulting the President are children of villagers. They are uncivilized. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly. If you were raised in the Church, you will not insult an elder. If you are not a villager, then you may be a witch or wizard.



“Not all will like you. Even Jesus Christ was crucified. It won’t bother me if they speak with sincerity, but when you speak with hate, witchcraft, and envy, you must be careful because one day, one day! one day! one day! One day! The truth will overcome evil lies and envy,” the chief said in Twi.



Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the Okyenhene’s linguist, Nana Kwadwo Antwi Boasiako, said that the chief’s comments have been totally misconstrued.

According to Antwi Boasiako, the Okyenhene’s statement was not directed at critics of Akufo-Addo, but at the behaviour of the youth in Ghana who are always denigrating the elderly.



“Osagyefuo did not specifically say people who are insulting the present. He said the habit of the youth insulting the elderly was not good and should be stopped. Where did he say that those insulting the president should stop?



“Listen to the tape very well. He didn’t say people insulting the president, he said the elderly. In this country, people keep insulting the elderly. He generalised the issue and he didn’t specifically mention the president. There is nowhere in the tape where he said that,” he said in Twi.



He added that the statement of the chief had also been taken out of context because most of the people who are criticising him have not listened to the full statement he made.



