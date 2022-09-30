Okyeman taskforce arrest 10 suspected land guards

The suspects have been handed over to the Kyebi Police

The Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce has reportedly arrested ten individuals suspected of being land guards at Yaw Koko near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

According to a 3news.com report sighted by GhanaWeb, the suspects were arrested for allegedly intimidating residents of some communities in the Okyeman area, including Yaw Koko, Nsawam and Amasaman.



Offensive weapons, including guns, were retrieved from the suspects, who are said to have pitched camp at Yaw Koko.



Baffour Asiedu Bekoe, the Akwansrahene of Okyeman Traditional Council, who is also the leader of the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.



“We have handed them over to the Kyebi Police for more investigations. It’s our prayer that they act swiftly.



“The land guard issue, if not dealt with, would result in violent clashes,” he said.



The Chief of Yaw Koko, Barimah Okata Amoah, bemoaned the activities of land guards in the area.

“I don’t understand what is happening; we woke up to see people on my land. They demarcated a huge portion and guarded it with weapons,” he said.



The issue of land guards has become a security concern to many Ghanaians who continue to suffer threats of harm and intimidation at the hands of such hooligans.



There have been several reports of some Ghanaians losing their legitimately acquired lands through the activities of land guards.



