1
Menu
News

Okyenhene questions Ghana’s centralized education system

Okyehene22 Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin

Sun, 5 Mar 2023 Source: dailymailgh.com

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin says Ghana’s centralized education system has contributed to its falling standards.

The Akyem Abuakwa monarch fears this old system if not reviewed, could exacerbate the situation.

Adding his voice to an engagement between the National House of Chiefs and officials of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) on the development of secondary education curriculum Okyenhene said:”Everywhere that I have been, schools are not centralized. Schools must be left in the hands of local people.

“You[NaCCa]are here speaking to us but when I go back, I have no control over who comes to teach people in Akyem…Systems that built 4.5million people cannot be applied at the time when we are 31 million. We cannot sit in Accra and centralize government and control schools in Bolga”, he added.

He further called on education authorities to increase their investment in the teaching profession to help promote quality education in the public sector.

“Equipment and state-of-the-art buildings and computers don’t teach our children, people do. The teaching profession has not become attractive…Teachers are great assets to a country’s development and we must invest in them”.

The purpose of the engagement was to inform Nananom of the progress made in the development of the senior high school curriculum and also to collate their suggested inputs to help in its finalization.

Deliberations among participants were unanimous that Ghana’s curriculum required systematic changes to reflect rapid global changes, trends and complexities. It was also agreed that the SHS curriculum should reflect practical education, competencies, and skills education among others.

Director-General of NaCCA Prof Edward Appiah who led his team to Kumasi thanked Nananom for their commitment towards the government’s curriculum reform agenda.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat