Olam Ghana receives top employer recognition in 2022

Olam Staff at an in-house workshop in Accra

Source: GNA

Olam Ghana, a leading supply chain manager of agri-products and one of the country’s largest food processing companies, has, for the second consecutive year, been certified as the Top Employer in Ghana and Africa by the Top Employer Institute, a global HR authority on certification of excellence in employee conditions and people practice.

Top Employer certification showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work as exhibited through excellent Human Resource policies and people-centered practices.



The Institute’s certification helps accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work and through its Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice.



Olam Ghana’s 2022 certification is in recognition of the company’s commitment to constantly improving the working conditions of its employees and making sure that their workplace experience is in harmony with their respective personal aspirations and organizational objectives.



The Top Employer certification is based on an industry-led survey that seeks to examine an organization’s performance in specific categories which enable best HR practices. This year’s assessment was extended to include categories that emphasize practices that provide value and reinforce resilience. Further attention was given to practices that contribute to ensuring effective remote working and employee well-being, as well as best HR practices that relate to sustainability.

The Top Employer Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices. To be eligible, a company must have at least 250 local or about 2,500 employees, as well as be advanced in HR practices. The Top Employers Programme has certified and recognised more than 1,600 top employers in 119 countries across five continents and has positively impacted the lives of over 6.9 million employees globally.



The Vice President and Regional Head of HR, Mr. Kenneth Antwi, in acknowledging receipt of the award, said, "We want to use this opportunity to congratulate all our employees for their constant commitment to ensuring maximum output and also to our HR team for their hard work and dedication to workplace engagement and employee well-being. We also want to acknowledge our customers and business partners for their continued support over the years."



Olam Ghana is the manufacturer of popular food brands such as Tasty Tom tomato mix, King Cracker, Nutrisnax and Perk biscuits and the distributor of high-quality rice brands like Royal Feast, Royal Aroma, and the home-grown rice brand, Mama Gold.