Old man from Mankessim who campaigned for Akufo-Addo rains curses on him over hardships

The old man said he lost investments in First Allied Savings and Loans

Ghana experiencing hard times

If I meet the president today, I will slap him - Man fumes



We thought he would do something when we voted for him, NPP man vents his spleen



An unidentified man who has been spotted in a video making rounds on social media has cursed the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over his claims that things have deteriorated in the country so much.



The grey-haired elderly man, captured on video and shared by a Twitter user (@efo_phil), is heard lashing out at the president, sending a message to him that God will punish him.



"If you see him, tell him that a certain man who campaigned for him at Mankessim says God will punish him. The way we suffered to campaign for him, hopeful that he would come and change our fortunes for the better, tell him that I said God will punish him,” he said.



The man further went on to pull out sheets of papers he had folded into his back pocket, explaining to the person taking the video how he had lost all the investments he made into a financial institution that has since collapsed because of the financial sector clean-up instituted by the Akufo-Addo government.

“Look at the money I invested at First Allied Savings and Loans that has become a wasted investment? His sweet talk but look at my documents from First Allied Savings and Loans, all have been lost… In 2016, I thought he was coming to do something better for us. If I meet him today, I will slap him in the face,” the angry man said.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have had to fold up, lay off workers and even place their operations on hold due to earlier restrictions on movement and the pandemic’s associated impact.



Two years since the pandemic erupted, Ghana is still experiencing an economic downturn due to revenue generation constraints, fuel price hikes, global external developments, inflation pressures, and tight fiscal conditions among others.



These conditions have resulted in the government opting to adopt homegrown solutions and expenditure cuts to sustain the economy.



