Old people won’t let youth take over and run the country right now – KT Hammond

Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T Hammond

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has urged the youth of the country to be patient in their quest to be placed in the helm of affairs.

According to him, the youth are incapable of seeing to the day-to-day administration of the country even if given the opportunity to do so.



He suggested in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM that the youth should be humble to understudy old people in order to garner necessary expertise and experience from them.



The MP said it will be best for such a hybrid system to be operated rather than having an entirely youthful set in government.



“You will hear quite distinctively clear that what I said was this….that we will not…by the we, I meant some of the older people in politics will not simply abandon the responsibility of running the country to the youth alone.



“We are not going to give it to just you because you can’t do it. You can’t do it and we won't give you. It wasn’t simply saying that you can’t do it but I’m making a point and I reiterate it that it isn’t possible for just the youth of the country the running of the country. It is not possible,” KT Hammond stressed.

“The future is for the youth. When we are all gone, you will be taking over from us. Don’t rush to want to take over from us right now, we won’t let you. You can’t run the government alone.



“I mean there will be a mixture. We will train you up and when we are gone, you take over. While we have some strength and there is brain in our heads and the grey…the grey doesn’t come for nothing. You guys have this mantra that age is just a number. It is not entirely true, “ he further added.



KT Hammond post the booing of President Akufo-Addo at the Global citizen festival held over the weekend has expressed his unhappiness at the turn of events.



He has insisted that the youth should be respectful to authority and not subject them to such an embarrassing spectacle.



“We don’t live in a country and do that. Let’s be humble. Whatever we do, the president is the executive head of this country. When he came, he didn’t say anything. It wasn’t even a political platform," he stated.

DS/SARA