Old student of Wesley Girls wins $10,500 scholarship

Miss Ewura Yeboah receiving her prize from Dr. Fleischer-Djoleto, Dean of FHMS

Source: William Sarpong, Contributor

An old student of the Wesley Girls’ Senior High School who came out with 8As in her WASSCE has won a $10,500 per annum scholarship to pursue her education at the tertiary level.

Ewura Abena Boatemaa Yeboah won the President’s Scholarship award from the Family Health Medical School (FHMS) which aims to honour Senior High School students who excel in the Sciences.



The scholarship covers tuition fee, academic facility user fee, hostel accommodation fee, a laptop and books to aid learning.



The Family Health University College, sponsors of the sciences division of The Sharks Quiz, an intense and exciting academic competition, which is organized annually gave the prize to Miss Boatemaa Yeboah.



This makes her the third beneficiary of the President’s Scholarship Award since its inception.



At a brief ceremony organized by the management of the FHMS to present the scholarship package to her, the Founder of the Family Health University College, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, admonished the beneficiary to embrace the concept of Team-Based Learning that the institution encourages.

This, he said, would enable her as a member of a team to excel tremendously while benefitting from the strengths of others.



The Registrar, Rita Kaine, also said that Miss Boatemaa Yeboah’s exceptional performance caught the attention of the school’s management during last year’s finals of The Shark’s Quiz.



She assured her of the institution’s preparedness at providing her with all the needed support in ensuring her dream as a medical doctor comes to fruition.



Boatemaa Yeboah promised to be studious and dedicated to her studies, to enable she achieves her dreams in medicine.