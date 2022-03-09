Oliver Barker-Vormawor allegedly rushed to hospital

#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawusi Barker-Vormawor

Oliver Barker arrested over Facebook post

FixTheCountry convener charged with treason felony



Court denies #FixTheCountry convener bail



#FixTheCountry movement has announced that its lead convener, Oliver Barker Mawusi-Vormawor who is currently in police custody, was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday morning due to health complications.



According to the social movement, Oliver who has been in custody for over three weeks had been experiencing minor health challenges.



“In the latter part of this morning March 9, he complained of general discomfort. His health has since deteriorated and has currently been rushed to the police hospital in Accra for medical attention,” the group indicated in a statement.



The group noted that doctors assessing the convener discovered “his blood pressure has shot up.”

Oliver-Barker was arrested February 11, 2022, at the Kotoka International Airport having arrived in the country from the United Kingdom.



He has since been denied bail twice by the Ashaiman District Court which has been hearing his case on charges of felony treason preferred against him.



Oliver Barker’s arrest, according to the police, is in connection with a Facebook post in which he stated that he will “do the coup” himself if the Parliament of Ghana goes ahead to pass a proposed 1.5% levy on electronic transactions into law.



It is the case of the state that the activist and social group leader by his post showed a clear intent to subvert the government and 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/982/98212746.jpg