1
Menu
News

Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s traffic offence case adjourned to July 12

Mawuse Oliver Barker Vormawor?resize=853%2C600&ssl=1 Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The case involving the #FixTheCountry Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, at the Madina District Court has been adjourned to July 12.

This is because the magistrate presiding over the case is on leave.

The #FixTheCountry Convener was on May 12, 2022, charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and non-observance of road markings.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of GHc30,000 with two sureties.

Oliver Barker Vormawor was arrested during a road exercise by the police as part of a campaign to rid the roads of indiscipline and reckless driving.

The two other drivers who appeared in court on the same day with Oliver Barker-Vormawor pleaded guilty and were fined 300 cedis each.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Heavy fighting erupts in Bawku as tribes clash
Patapaa’s wife addresses sexual allegations
How I feel without Patapaa – Wife bares it all
Kofi Bentil 'hails' Togbe Afede over refund of ex-gratia
Why Togbe Afede XIV rejected 'inappropriate' GH¢365,000 ex-gratia
Why Togbe Afede XIV rejected 'inappropriate' GH¢365,000 ex-gratia
Sir John's Will: 'This is peanut, mine will be shocker' – Ken Agyapong
National Cathedral is a ‘priority of priorities’ - Kumah
We’ll lose 2024 elections if it is based on public purse protection, corruption – Ken Agyapong
Maurice Ampaw says Wontumi is suing Afia Schwarzenegger
Related Articles: