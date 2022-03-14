Oliver Barker arrives at Tema High Court for bail

#FixTheCountry convener charged with treason felony

Lawyers for Oliver Barker-Vormawor finally file bail application at High Court



Challenge my ruling at the High Court, Judge tells Barker-Vormawor



#FixTheCountry Movement convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor has arrived in court for his bail following his arrest on February 11.



The convener arrived at the Tema High Court after he filed for an application for bail at the court.



Mr. Vormawor is facing the charge of treason felony over allegations that he has instigated members of his group to overthrow the government.

Background



One of the #FixTheCountry movement convenors, Barker-Vormawor, was remanded into police custody after being charged with Treason Felony on Monday, February 14, 2022.



Barker-Vormawor was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from London and was subsequently detained by the Tema Regional Police Command in connection with a post he allegedly made on Facebook.



Mr Barker-Vormawor's arrest is about a social media post he threatened to stage a coup if the E-levy currently under consideration in parliament is passed into law.



During his court appearance on February 14, 2022, the presiding judge, Her Honour Eleanor Barnes, said she does not have the jurisdiction to grant bail to the accused due to the nature of the offence.

She, however, urged the defence team to repeat their bail application at the High Court or challenge her ruling.



It is based on this the lawyers of the accused have filed an application for bail at the Tema High Court.



