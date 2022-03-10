Oliver Barker not collaborating with investigators – AG asks High Court to deny #FixTheCountry convener bail

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been charged with felony treason

The Attorney General’s Office has asked the Tema High Court to refuse the bail application filed by lawyers for embattled convener of #FixTheCountry, Oliver Mawusi Barker Vormawor.



According to documents filed by the Attorey General, Godfred Yeboah Dame in opposition to the bail application, the youth activist who has been charged with treason felony has failed to cooperate with police investigators.



Mr Dame on Thursday, March 10, 2022, told the Tema High Court that the suspect, contrary to orders issued by a court, has failed to show investigators his place of abode and has also denied investigators access to his mobile phone.



“That having regard to the nature of the offence and the punishment which conviction will entail, the applicant, a person with no fixed place of abode in Ghana is not likely to appear to stand trial if granted bail” the AG argued.

The bail application hearing has been adjourned by the High Court to Monday, March 14, 2022.



Oliver Barker Vormawor has been in custody since his arrest on Friday, February 11, 2022, and has made two court appearances at the Ashaiman District Court where he has been charged with treason felony.



The court on both occasions have denied him bail citing its lack of jurisdiction relative to the charge pressed against him.



Oliver Barker according to the police, showed clear intent to subvert the government and constitution of Ghana when he wrote in a Facebook post that he will “do the coup” himself if parliament goes ahead to pass the proposed 1.5% levy on electronic transactions into law.



Meanwhile, the Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has described the states argument against Oliver Barker’s bail application as shameful.



In a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb, the policy analyst and think tank boss said “I have read the state's reasons for denying Oliver Barker-Vormawor's bail application. SHAMEFUL!”