Oliver Vormawor declares hunger strike as Police refuses to release him

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

#FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor has decided to go back on hunger strike till the Police release him.

He has indicated that he intends to be on hunger strike for as long as the Police refuse to comply with bail.



Mr. Barker-Vormawor after several futile attempts was finally granted bail by the Tema High Court in the sum of GHC2M with two sureities.



The court presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah said one of the sureties should deposit documents of landed property within the jurisdiction.



“We have just been informed by the Police that they have no intention of releasing our Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor today. They say that they are awaiting further instructions from the Inspector-General of Police.

“According to the Commander, there is a likelihood that they will re-arrest and charge Oliver on a different offence,” the #Fixthecountry Movement wrote on Facebook.



The Movement said the lawyers have, however, fulfilled all conditions regarding the bail set by the High Court.



“We deplore the intentional abuse of power and the growing disregard for the rule of law in this country. The growing practice of blatant disregard by the Police for the authority of the Courts undermines our democracy and makes a mockery of commitment to abide by the Constitution,” they added.