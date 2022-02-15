Oliver Vormawor hires Akufo-Addo’s lawyer to fight treason charge

Senior legal practitioner, Akoto Ampaw

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw of Akufo-Addo Chambers represents embattled #FixTheCountry convener

Oliver Barker Vormawor slapped with a high treason charge



Akoto Ampaw describes the charge against his client as cynical



Charged with felony treason, embattled convener of #FixTheCountry, Oliver Mawuse Barker Vormawor, is battling one of the biggest cases in court.



The activist has thus recruited one of Ghana’s leading human rights lawyers, Akoto Ampaw to help him fight for his freedom following his arrest on Friday, February 11, 2022.



Barker-Vormawor was arrested last Friday at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from London and was subsequently detained by the Tema Regional Police Command.

Mr Barker-Vormawor’s arrest is about a social media post in which he threatened to stage a coup if the E-levy that is currently under consideration in parliament is passed into law.



Appearing at the Ashaiman District Court where his client was arraigned on Monday, February 14, 2022, lawyer Akoto Ampaw who represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 presidential election petition, pleaded for bail for Oliver Vormawor.



While the prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare argued for the suspect to be remanded into custody, lawyer Ampaw impressed on the presiding judge to grant his client bail.



But the magistrate, Eleanor Barnes denied the accused person bail on the basis of jurisdiction.

According to the judge, the charges preferred against Oliver Barker-Vormawor meant her court lacked the latitude to grant him bail.



She thus urged the defence counsel to file for bail at the appropriate court and finally adjourned sitting on the matter to Monday, February 28, 2022.



Meanwhile, lawyer Akoto Ampaw who is a senior lawyer at President Nana Addo Dankwa’s law chambers – Akufo-Addo Chambers has described the charge of treason felony against his client as cynical.



According to the senior lawyer, the prosecution exhibited bad faith after it had initially slapped his client with misdemeanour charges until they got to court on Monday.



“Until this morning [Monday], it was a misdemeanor, only to appear in court and be told he is being charged with treason felony which has no factual basis,” Mr Akoto Ampaw Graphic.