Oliver’s lawyers, family can’t locate him 20 hours after his arrest - #FixTheCountry

Oliver Vormawor was arrested on Friday night

Social activism and pressure group, #FixTheCountry Movement has stated that the whereabouts of one its leading conveners, Oliver Barker-Vormawor is unknown some 20 hours after police reported his arrest.

In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the group said several attempts by the family and lawyers of the activist to locate him have so far proved futile.



“It has been over twenty (20) hours since Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor disappeared. His lawyers and family are still unable to confirm his location or condition,” the group said in a statement.



The police service in a statement on Saturday, February 12, 2022, said it had arrested Oliver after he posted some comments on social media threatening to stage a coup if government succeeds in passing the Electronic Transactions Levy bill into law.



But according to #FixTheCountry, the whereabouts of its convener has not been established despite visits to the Tema Regional Police Command and other police stations across the capital city.



“This morning, the lawyers (in line with the police communication dated 12th February 12, 2022), led his family to the headquarters of the Tema Regional Police Command located at Harbour Road in Tema.

“We wish to state, however, that the visit to the Tema Regional Police Headquarters did not in any way help the family or the lawyers to locate Mr Barker-Vormawor or know his condition,” the group said.



The police however in its statement announcing the arrest of the activist, said it will be putting him before a court on Monday, February 14, 2022.



Meanwhile, constitutional and human rights lawyer, Martin Kpebu has emphasized that the Ghana Police Service will be breaching the constitution if it goes ahead to put Oliver Barker Vormawor before a court on Monday.



According to the constitutional lawyer, a detention of the activist until Monday without a bail will exceed the 48-hour period permissible by the law.



