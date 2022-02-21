'On Lockdown' by 2Lock released

2Lock

Source: Atigsi-Badek, Contributor

On Lockdown by 2Lock was released on the 14th of February 2022, undoubtedly, the content makes it every reggae lover’s must-have EP. Encapsulating all the ideals that are found in reggaedom, the EP delivers 5 amazing songs that satisfy all fans. From those who lean towards consciousness to lovers, there is a song for everyone.

Life as a journey is fully presented in Finding My Role. For the lovers, 2Lock gives them Isn’t She Nice & Caution. Those with a revolutionary mindset have Power to the People to equally vibe to. For a general feel-good mood, Lovely Day has you covered.



In an era where recording live is seen as an expensive venture, 2Lock beat the odds to ensure On Lockdown had the finest of productions. Partnering with amazing musicians, the instrumentations came out stellar.



Mostly, the musicians on the project are Ghana-based, however, Grammy Award Winner Paapa Nyarko (based in DC) blessed some of the songs with his experiences from playing with the Wailers. Ghanaian legend Zapp Mallet also brought magic to the basslines. However, the ingenious 2Lock took control of the song Caution by playing every instrument, as well as delivering the vocals.



While the world grabbled with the novel Corona Virus and its variants, the enterprising nature of creatives was tested. The EP derived its title from the first major lockdown in Ghana.



A week after 2Lock started the production process, Ghana went on Lockdown due to the rise of Covid-19. For about 18 months, hard work and creativity were put to the ore. While that occurred, a reflective 2Lock compared almost 7years of relative obscurity to the restrictions due to Covid-19. The title, therefore, is two ponged. So, around July 2021, On Lockdown was birthed.

On the timing of the release, the restrictions from Covid-19 have eased, new trends emanating from technology are gaining ground. More and more music lovers are turning to digital platforms for music. This presents an opportunity for every creative person to soar. 2Lock and his management, therefore, deemed it most appropriate to put out this EP.



For many, 2Lock is a familiar face and voice; and indeed, he is. Formerly known as Nana Fynn, and viewed as a Highlife artiste, many never knew his roots are reggae. In a brief conversation with him, he mentions: “People have tagged me as a Highlife artiste; however, my roots have always been reggae”.



Despite being an amazing Highlife artist, his music back then was due to what the record wanted to promote. However, with his new label and creative freedom, he is going for the world stage cloaked as the real him, the reggae aficionado, 2Lock.



With this new EP and a Change in name, many may want to know the reason behind it. Interestingly, the transition from Nana Fynn to 2Lock is borne of personal philosophy. It seeks to reconcile reality and wisdom.



According to the artist, humanity would thrive efficiently when wisdom is the order of the day. However, man has often failed to apply wisdom when faced with the illusion of reality. Greed and other negative attitudes appear to take the place of wisdom when a man is at a crossroad. He, therefore, goes by 2Lock because he desires a proper relationship between reality and wisdom.

The EP was produced(Mixed & Mastered) by 2Lock himself; however, Zapp Mallet & Francis Osei of Groove House Studio made some inputs to get it finalized.



On Lockdown is definitely an EP that is carefully thought out. From the quality of production, vocals, to content, it is worth noting that the journey to conquer the world reggae stage has started. This masterpiece is under Brand Africa Music (label).



