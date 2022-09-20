'On what basis did GIS revoke Aisha Huang's permit?' - Effah Dartey quizzes

Nkrabea Effah Dartey, lawyer and former MP

Lawyer for “Galamsey Queen” Aisha Huang, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey, has questioned the authority with which the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) revoked the residence permit of Aisha Huang.

This comes after the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame filed new charges against ‘galamsey’ queen, Aisha Huang in respect of offences committed between 2015 and 2017.



The charges include: Undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, Illegal employment of foreign nationals and Entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry contrary.



There was a debate as to how Ms Huang, left the country and sneaked back into Ghana to continue her illegal mining activities.



To settle the debate, the GIS published evidence to back the government’s claim that the Chinese illegal miner was repatriated.



Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) revealed notice of revocation of permit and Repatriation dated as December 19, 2018.



“You are hereby informed that in accordance with Section 20 (2) (a) of the Immigration Act 2000, Act 573, your permit to remain in Ghana has been revoked. You are therefore to leave Ghana Immediately on receipt of this notice. You are directed to stay out of the country until the Comptroller-General approves of your future re-entry into Ghana,” the notice read.



Reacting to issues around Aisha Huang’s residence permit on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey said the authority to declare a resident of Ghana “persona non grata” lies solely in the hands of President of Ghana and the Minister for Interior.