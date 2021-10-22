On what legal basis was Shatta remanded? – Maurice Ampaw quizzes

Maurice Ampaw, Private Legal Practitioner

A private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has asked the basis on which the Police remanded Shatta Wale.

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah was arrested after reporting himself for feigning a gun attack.



Reports on Monday, 18th October 2021, claimed that Shatta Wale had been shot by unknown gunmen as prophesied by a pastor popularly known as ‘Jesus Ahuofe’.



The “Melissa” hitmaker was, however, remanded into prison custody when he appeared before an Accra Circuit 3 Court on Thursday, October 21st 2021.



Reacting to the new development with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM drive, a private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw noted that remanding the artiste was unfair as the artiste (Shatta Wale) reported himself to the Police.



He noted that Shatta’s remand is unjust especially as it came at a time the Chief justice had given a directive to Judges not to use remand as a tool for punishment.

“Every citizen is entitled to a police enquiry bill and I was surprised the Police denied him bill. This offence is a bailable offence and Chief justice has even given a directive to Judges not to use remand as a tool for punishment. Shatta Wale reported himself and was not arrested, what I don’t understand is the fact that the Police needs a week to investigate, what are they investigating when the person has not denied the offence. On what legal basis was Shatta remanded,” Maurice Ampaw said.



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw also insisted that Shatta Wale’s fake gun attack was well planned and that it can be defended in court.



He noted that the attack was triggered by the prophecy of the man of God.



Meanwhile, the man of God, who made the prophecy, was also arrested and is on remand.