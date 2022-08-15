One Household, One Garden Project launched in Northern Region

Some stakeholders at the launch of the initiative

Agrihouse Foundation, a leading agricultural social impact, capacity building, innovation, and project management organization in Ghana, has launched a project dubbed '1Household, 1Garden' (1H1G) to ensure household food and nutrition security in the Northern part of the country.

The project is part of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA ), and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) 's Ghana Inclusive Agriculture Transformation (USAID-GIAT) program.



It was launched at Banvum, a suburb of Tamale Metropolis in the Northern Region.



The project targets 2000 households and ten schools, through backyard gardening in 17 districts, in the Northern, North East, Upper Western, and Eastern Regions.



Some of the beneficiary districts include Tempane District, Daffiama Bussie Issa, Nadowli, Sissala East, Sissala West, Wa East, East Mamprusi, Mamprugu Moagduri, Mion, Sagnarigu, Nanton, Gushegu, Karaga, Yendi Municipal, Bawku Municipal, Bawku West, and Garu in the Upper East Region.



The founder and Executive Director of the Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosua, at the project launch on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Tamale, said each of the 2000 household beneficiaries would be trained and further equipped with starter packs, which include trays of vegetable seedlings, seeds, gardening tools, organic fertilizers, and pesticides.

She also said the initiative was expected to yield a wide variety of fresh vegetables to increase the quantity and quality of nutrients available to the beneficiary families.



Madam Alberta further said the project was aimed to drive advocacy of home gardening, being an important supplemental source contributing to food security.



"The 1household, 1 garden initiative, is an intentional interventional project, which aims to trigger and revive a national interest in home gardening, that will ultimately contribute to household food security by providing direct access to food that can be harvested, prepared, and fed to family members daily," she said



She expressed gratitude to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa's (AGRA) Ghana Inclusive Agriculture Transformation (GIAT) program for providing funding and support for the delivery of the project.



It was attended by the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Hon. Yaw Frimpong Addo, the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, a representative from the Agric Department in Tamale, chiefs and Implementing partners of the project.

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Yaw Frimpong Addo, in his speech, said the government was committed to improving agriculture in the country.



He also said the 1Household, 1 Gardening project, was in alignment with the NPP government's Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) project as it sought to create opportunities to improve the livelihood of women and children.



He further noted that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture(MoFA) was working with other relevant bodies to reduce the cost of farming in Ghana to encourage more people, especially the youth, to go into farming.



The Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu in his submissions thanked the Agrihouse Foundation for initiating the one household, one gardening(1H1G) project in the Northern Region.