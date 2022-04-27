One arrested in connection with the killing of 8 Fulani herdsmen at Yendi

The suspect has been remanded into custody

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested one Danko Delabra in connection with the murder of some 8 Fulani herdsmen at a settlement within the Yendi Municipality.



According to a police statement, the suspect has been identified as one of the alleged assailants who attacked the Fulani settlement on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

“The Northern Regional Police Command, through an intelligence-led operation, has arrested Danko Delabra for his alleged involvement in an attack on a Fulani settlement within the Yendi municipality of the Northern Region.



“The suspect is alleged to have been among a gang of armed men who stormed a Fulani settlement on April 13, 2022, murdered (8) of the inhabitants, injured 5 others, took away some livestock and set the settlement ablaze,” the police said in a statement.



Arraigned before the Yendi Circuit Court for his alleged involvement in the attack, police said Danko Dalebra has been remanded into custody and will reappear before the court on Thursday, May 5, 2022.



Meanwhile, a joint team of police intelligence and operations officers have been dispatched from the National and Regional Police Headquarters to pursue and arrest other suspects involved in the crime.