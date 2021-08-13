One arrested over murder of alleged gold thief at Manso Atwere

The assailant is in police custody

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has begun an investigation into a case of assault on two persons who were alleged to have stolen gold ore at the Napoleon Mining Site at Manso Atwere in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday 10th August 2021.

The assault on these two alleged thieves subsequently led to the death of one named Ernest Kwabena Poku alias ‘Lilwin’ whose body has since been deposited at the St. Martins Catholic Hospital Mortuary at Agroyesum for preservation and autopsy.



Efforts are underway to locate the other victim whose name is given to Police as Ernest.

Meanwhile, as part of the investigation, Police has arrested one of the assailants named, Kwame Dapaah aged 31.