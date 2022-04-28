0
One busted, others being pursued for murder of 8 Fulani herdsmen

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Northern Regional Police Command, through an intelligence-led operation, has arrested one Danko Delabra for his alleged involvement in an attack on a Fulani settlement within the Yendi municipality of the Northern Region.

The suspect is alleged to have been among a gang of armed men who stormed a Fulani settlement on April 13, 2022, murdered eight of the inhabitants, injured five others, took away some livestock and set the settlement ablaze.

Suspect Danko Delabra was arraigned at the Yendi Circuit Court and has been remanded to reappear on May 5, 2022.

The Police in a statement said a joint team of intelligence and operation officers from the national and regional Police headquarters has been deployed to pursue and arrest the remaining culprits and bring them to face justice.

