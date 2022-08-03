One can have multiple STIs at the same time – Doctor

File photo/Sexually Transmitted Infection

Junior Resident doctor at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Ruth Sam, has disclosed that it is possible for an individual to contract more than one sexually transmitted infection.

According to her, sex is not the only way for one to suffer from a sexually transmitted infection, and although it rarely happens, the possibility of an individual being infected with more than one infection is very high.



Speaking to Mercy Bee the ‘Ekumfi Princess’ on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Girl Vibes Show’, she said, “It is very possible that one person will be infected with more than one sexually transmitted infection at a time. It all depends on your lifestyle and how you expose yourself. For example, you can have one person infected with both HIV and Hepatitis at the same time.”



She noted that mostly during such periods, the symptoms don’t show so the individual might not be aware that he or she is infected with one infection.



“Such people will move to another person and contract another infection. Some people can even go years having no idea that they have the infection because they will be leaving their lives as they normally do,” she stated.

Personally, Dr. Sam has seen a single person suffer two infections at the same time but not more than four.



“The person has both Hepatitis and HIV. So, it is possible to have two infections ongoing at the same time,” she added.



She advised people to get checked regularly especially when they experience abnormal symptoms on any part of their body.