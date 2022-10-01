4
One confirmed dead following floods in Ofoase-Ayirebi

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Consoles Flood Victims Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah consoling the bereaved

One person has been confirmed dead following heavy rains in Ofaose-Ayirebi in the Eastern Region.

The major parts of Ghana have witnessed persistent rains over the past few days leading to flash floods in several communities across the country.

In the case of Akokoase in the Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency, one person died following the flooding while several properties and infrastructure were destroyed.

“Floods this week took a life, washed away some trading stalls, roads and oil palm processing plants in Akokoaso in the Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency,” Member of the Parliament for the area, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah shared in a Facebook post.

The MP has since led a team of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) officials to assess the extent and offer support to the victims including the bereaved family.



