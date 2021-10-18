One dead after heavy rains in Kumasi

Mon, 18 Oct 2021 Source: 3news.com
Saturday night downpour has killed a 22-year-old man identified as Yaro at the Abinkyi market in Kumasi.
According to an eyewitness, Yaro is believed to have drown by the boisterous Subin stream after heavy rain.
His lifeless body was recovered on Sunday morning.
Police were yet to convey the body as of the time of filing this report.
