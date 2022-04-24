One dead as NDC Regional Secretary is attacked by armed robbers

Savannah Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Salisu Be-Awurbe

The bravado exhibited by the Savannah Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Salisu Be-Awurbe, and his team of executives who came under a robbery attack has led to the death of one of the suspected criminals.

Salisu Be-Awurbe and his team of executives were returning from Damongo after a Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN) program at Damongo Nursing Training College (NTC) on Saturday night.



The Damongo-Sawla- Fulfulso road is noted for a series of robberies at night for which reason the NDC executives were on the high alert.



According to one of the victims of the attack, the armed Robbers “accosted us about 3 km to Fulfulso- Damongo Junction on the Fulfulso- Damongo-Sawla Road. With the help of Jankuraa and Damongo Junction Community Members and the Police Stationed at Jankuraa, one of them was shot dead and a Pump-action gun was retrieved from him about 20 minutes ago. His Accomplices are on the run.”