One dead as gunmen attack Timber Market in Bawku

Bawku Timber Market No arrest has been made yet following the attack on Tuesday night

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group yet to be identified gunmen on Tuesday night reportedly attacked the Timber Market at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The attack according to a report by Oyerepafmonline.com resulted in the death of a man while another victim sustained injuries in the incident which occurred near the Bawku Police Station.

The attackers who also broke into shops within the township set several wood shops ablaze during the attack.

It is said to have taken the intervention of personnel of the Fire Service to douse the fire and prevent it from wreaking more havoc.

An arrest is yet to be made in connection with the attack while the motive of the attackers is yet to also be ascertained.

The attack comes in the wake of recent violent clashes recorded in the Bawku area leading to the imposition of a curfew on the Bawku Municipality and its environs.

The curfew which took effect on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, commences from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am each day.

