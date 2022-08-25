One dead in a ghastly crash involving a fuel tanker

The accident involved a Nissan Versa car and Howo Fuel Tanker Truck

One person died in a ghastly accident on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Anhwiaso in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident involved a Nissan Versa car and Howo Fuel Tanker Truck.



According to the Ghana National Fire Service, it received a report of the incident at about 04:09 PM on Wednesday.



Officers dispatched to the scene retrieved the body of the driver of the Nissan Salon car, who lost his life in the crash.



The GNFS urged motorists to avoid acts that can lead to accidents.



“Motorists are hereby cautioned to be extra cautious on the road and avoid overspeeding, drunk driving, wrongful overtaking and careless driving to prevent road crashes,” the GNFS said.

A video from the scene shows the mangled salon car being extricated by the fire officers amidst a crowd of bystanders.



