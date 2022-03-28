One dead in fatal car crash at Bewadze

Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service rescuing the accident victims

Kia Truck smashes into Toyota Hiace on Bewadze road

Drivers and mate in Bewadze accident treated and discharged from Winneba hospital



Investigation commenced into Bewadze accident



Firefighters from the Winneba Fire Station on Saturday had to rescue 5 victims who were trapped in a car following an accident at Gomoa Bewadze in the Central Region.



Despite successfully rescuing the victims, the Ghana National Fire Service , in a statement, said one of the victims was retrieved from the wreckage lifeless.



“Four (4) out of the five (5) accident victims were rescued alive but were in critical conditions while the other one (1) was rescued lifeless from the mangled Toyota Hiace vehicle. The 4 critically injured victims are now out of danger and responding well to treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital,” the Service said in a statement released on Monday.

The accident involving a Toyota Hiace with registration number CR 1288 – 12, which was transporting onions from Kasoa to Cape Coast, and Kia Rhino truck with registration number GB 4816 - 20, also loaded with teak poles heading towards Kasoa, occurred at about 11am on Saturday, March 26, 2022.



The Toyota truck is said to have been smashed at its near side by the truck resulting in the accident.



The driver of the Toyota Hiace vehicle, as well as the driver of the truck and his mate, are said to have suffered injuries and were rushed to the Winneba hospital before the fire officers reported to the scene to rescue other victims who were trapped.



The three have since been treated and discharged while officials have also commenced investigations into the incident.



