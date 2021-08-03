One dead several others injured in fatal accident at Brahabebome

Te accident involved a Tata bus and a Hyundai Grace mini bus

Source: GNA

One person perished and 12 others sustained various degrees of injuries in a fatal accident at Brahabebome near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, on Monday, August 02.

The accident involved a Tata bus and a Hyundai Grace mini bus.



Police Corporal Winfred Acheampong of the Obuasi Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Obuasi, said the severity of the head-on collision left the Hyundai driver perishing on the spot and his mortal remains had since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

Ten other passengers on board the Hyundai, as well as the two passengers in the Tata bus, who sustained injuries were sent to the Obuasi Government Hospital for treatment.



Corporal Acheampong said of the twelve injured, a pregnant woman, as well as another passenger with life-threatening injuries had been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).