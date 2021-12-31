One dead, two injured in motorbike accident at Mamprugu

The other victims have since been discharged from the hospital

An 18-year-old by name Danso Ikililu has been reported dead in a motorbike crash that left two other persons with injuries.

The accident is said to have occurred at Yizesi in the Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.



According to a report by asaaseradio.com, the deceased who was riding on a motorbike crashed with the two injured who were also riding on another motorbike at about 7 pm on Wednesday.

The deceased was rushed to the Yizesi Health Center with a head injury but was pronounced dead at the facility.



The two other victims who sustained minor injuries have since been treated and discharged from the health facility.