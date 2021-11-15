One death recorded in Keta Tidal wave

The deceased has been identified as Akpalogo Amevernyagbo

• Communities along Volta Coastline hit by tidal waves

• Over 4,000 residents rendered homeless



• Deceased drowned during the wave surge while forcing to make his way ashore from a fishing expedition



One person has been confirmed dead in the storm surge that hit parts of the Volta Region on Sunday, November 6, 2021.



According to reports, a 50-year-old-year resident of Fumeve identified as Akpalogo Amevernyagbo drowned during the tidal wave while he was returning from the sea on a fishing expedition.



A brother of the deceased narrated that Akpalogo had been trying to reach shore when the waves hit, causing his boat to capsize leading to the unfortunate incident.



“Reaching the seashore, the tidal wave had created another channel joining the River Volta, he’s trying to cross over that small channel. At the point of crossing, he lost his life. A lively man, sociable man who is liked by many in the community…indeed it is a big loss,” he narrated.

Mawuli Awadzi, another brother of the deceased, according to a report by Joynews sighted by GhanaWeb, described his death as a great loss to the Fumeve community.







“There’s a singing group in the community and he’s one of the lead singers. People love him and we know we have lost an asset,” he said.



More than 4,000 residents along the coastline in the Volta Region have been rendered homeless following the incident on Sunday, last week.



The waves which affected about 200 homes had victims in communities such as Salakope, Kedzikope, and other communities in the Ketu South, Keta, Anloga, and other districts within the volta region.



