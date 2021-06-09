One district one factory is putting money in people’s pockets – Alottey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chair of NDC, Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Bernard Allotey Jacobs has confessed that President Akufo-Addo’s One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) has won his support.

Allotey Jacobs indicated that, even though the 1D1F Policy is an initiative of his rivalry New Patriotic Party (NPP), it is in the interest of the people and worth supporting.



“We took the 1D1F for a joke but we have realized that it can employ the whole community. The surprising thing is that the fishers are also planting pineapples for the Ekumfi factory,” Bernard Allotey Jacobs exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Allotey Jacobs added that the people in the Central Region who have had the opportunity to work in the factory should put in efforts to maintain the factory as the factory is putting money into the people’s pockets.



He however appealed to entrepreneurs and investors to support the NPP Government initiative and also help to create about 20 more factories in the Central Region for the benefit of the locals.