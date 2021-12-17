One feared dead, 20 injured as lowbird truck crashes into sprinter bus at Atwima Denkyemuoso

The accident occured after a lowbird truck collided with a sprinter

Source: Agyenim Boateng, Contributor

One person is feared dead while 20 others have sustained various degrees of injuries after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in an accident at Atwima Denkyemuoso in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred on Thursday, December 16, 2021, after a Lowbird truck with registration number GS 5533- 19, carrying Caterpillar collided with a sprinter bus with registration number AW 5321-14 at about 3:00 p-m.



Some eyewitnesses in an interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng disclosed that the speeding sprinter bus collided with the Lowbird truck after using the wrong way.



"The sprinter bus was fully loaded and was heading from Kejetia to Abuakwa - Agogo but the driver used the wrong way leading to the collision ".One Mr. Joe, a taxi driver noted.



"This is a double road and the sprinter bus driver did not only use the wrong way but was also on top speed that to me lead to this gory accident." Mr. Joe added.

Police officers from Atwima Denkyemuoso - Takyiman Divisional Police Command who rushed to the scene helped convey the injured to the hospital for treatment.











