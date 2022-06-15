0
Menu
News

One fire officer in Obuasi fire tender accident dead

Fire Service 1 .jpeg The fire service officer died on Monday, June 13, 2022

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Obuasi Fire tender accident recorded on June 6, 2022, has resulted in the death of a young firefighter, the Ghana National Fire Service has announced.

Some officers who were responding to a distress call got involved in an accident.

Five of them sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

A statement issued by the Service has revealed that one of the five has passed on.

The said officer died on Monday, June 13, 2022, the Service added.

The Service extended its condolences to the bereaved family and the Obuasi Municipal Fire Command where the officer worked.



Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about