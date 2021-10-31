One killed after explosion at SSNIT’s Premier Towers

The explosion is alleged to have been caused by two gas cylinders

One person lost his life and two others were severely injured after an explosion at the premises of Premier Towers of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in Accra on Saturday, October 30.

According to management, the explosion was caused by two gas cylinders which were being used to cut an old metal garbage container into pieces by two scrap dealers.



One of the scrap dealers died instantly while the other was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.



The third victim was an Uber driver who was driving by when the incident occurred.

Investigations have immediately been launched into the incident while management has assured staff and client of their safety.



Therefore, operations at the office will continue unabated on Monday, November 1.