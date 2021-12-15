One killed, another injured in armed robbery attack at Awutu Senya

A fired shot

A 29-year-old man Emmanuel Gavor has been shot dead while another person has sustained a gunshot wound on the leg after armed robbers attacked them at Awutu Loye in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The sad incident happened Tuesday, December 14, around 9:00 PM.



Kojo Abbam who survived the shooting incident in an interview with EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan said, they were going to the sand winning site in the area when the incident occurred.

Kojo Abbam said the robbers shot his friend after he failed to hand over his money to them.



The Awutu Bereku District Police Commander Chief Superintendent Joshua Semanyo has confirmed the incident and said the dead body has been deposited at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital Morgue while the injured are receiving treatment.