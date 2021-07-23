One killed as Tumanto, Dominase farmers clash

One person died in the clash

At least one person has been confirmed dead with two critically injured and 106 arrested by the Western regional police command following a scuffle between some disgruntled farmers of Tumanto and Dominase, all in the Mpohor District

The incident, according to reports, was fuelled by a land dispute, where it is believed a private developer had allegedly destroyed cocoa farms at the Tumanto village to make way for the planting of rubber.



According to the District Chief Executive, Ignatius Assah Mensah, the development escalated into a shooting incident leading to the loss of life.



“A misunderstanding between some cocoa farmers and a developer of rubber farm, the developer is clearing their cocoa farm without their consent and they moved in to also destroy the rubber seedlings suspected to be 8000 in number,” he explained.



He said this angered the private developer who caused the arrest of the farmers. some other farmers in solidarity with their colleagues mobilised and protested against the private developer.

According to Mr. Assah Mensah, calm has been restored to the town with commercial activities going on after residents ghosted the town on Wednesday.



“Per what happened yesterday the town could be described as a ghost town, but per the information I’m receiving the economic activities have resumed”.



This, he indicated, has been the result of police intervention, adding that the police have commenced investigations into the issue.