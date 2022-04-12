0
Menu
News

One-month-old baby abandoned in a porch at Akatsi

Newborn Girlie File photo

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

The police at Akatsi in the Volta Region have received a month-old baby girl who was abandoned in the porch of a building near the Mighty Destiny Glorified Ministry Church at Akatsi Tatorme.

The baby was found at about 0530 hours Monday in the building believed to be a shop along the Xavi-Anta Estate Road by two women who were going to damp refuse.

Sources at the Akatsi Police Station told the Ghana News Agency that the two women picked the baby after hearing her cry and brought her to the station.

She was later sent to the hospital for medical examination.

Officers from the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service have since visited the scene and the baby at an undisclosed hospital.

Police stated that the baby was receiving some form of treatment as they continued with investigations and appealed to the public to relay information regarding the whereabouts of the parents.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA
Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses
Leaked photos of Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup
I set up Jospong Printing Press with GH¢3 loan from my mother – Dr Siaw-Agyemang
Alleged Coup: WhatsApp chats of Mac-Palm, Agordzo showed in court
Meet Kojo Jones’s mother who is a Reverend Minister
Check out photos and videos of Patricia Morales, girlfriend of Inaki Williams
We can beat any team – Otto Addo fires warning to Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea