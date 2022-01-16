One more death recorded in gas explosion at Achiase-Amoam

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
One more death has been recorded in a gas cylinder exploded at Achiase-Amoam in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.
This was after one girl 11-year-old Firdaus Yahaya who was also affected by the explosion died last night.
Earlier on Thursday January 13, one person was confirmed dead after a gas cylinder exploded at Achiase-Amoam.
Four others were in critical condition and were receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
A 4-year-old victim identified as Shamsiyya Yahaya passed on whilst receiving treatment at KATH, Thursday morning.
She was a student of Darrul Salam Islamic Basic School
The incident happened at about 4 pm on Monday when a tenant attempted to fix her leaking gas cylinder and in the process triggered an explosion.
The four other victims are; 11-year-old Firdaus Yahaya, 4-year-old Malika Yahaya, and their mother, Hafsat Yahaya, and a child of another tenant, 5-year-old Zakari Rabiu.
The deceased has since been buried according to Islamic rites.