One more death recorded in gas explosion at Achiase-Amoam

File Photo

One more death has been recorded in a gas cylinder exploded at Achiase-Amoam in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

This was after one girl 11-year-old Firdaus Yahaya who was also affected by the explosion died last night.



Earlier on Thursday January 13, one person was confirmed dead after a gas cylinder exploded at Achiase-Amoam.



Four others were in critical condition and were receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



A 4-year-old victim identified as Shamsiyya Yahaya passed on whilst receiving treatment at KATH, Thursday morning.

She was a student of Darrul Salam Islamic Basic School



The incident happened at about 4 pm on Monday when a tenant attempted to fix her leaking gas cylinder and in the process triggered an explosion.



The four other victims are; 11-year-old Firdaus Yahaya, 4-year-old Malika Yahaya, and their mother, Hafsat Yahaya, and a child of another tenant, 5-year-old Zakari Rabiu.



The deceased has since been buried according to Islamic rites.