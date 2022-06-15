1
One of 6 fire officers involved in Obuasi tender accident dead

Eight Fire Fighters Injured In Road Crash Five other victims of the accident have been discharged from the hospital

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fire tender responding to emergency involved in an accident

Firefighter sustains critical injuries

Five other officers involved in fire tender accident discharged from hospital

The Ghana National Fire Service has announced the death of one of its officers involved in an accident at Obuasi on June 6, 2022.

A fire tender responding to an emergency on the said date got involved in an accident, leading to six officers sustaining injuries.

The deceased officer, who was among the crew involved in the accident, sustained critical injuries and was subsequently taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

In a release dated Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Fire Service said, “we regret to announce the death of that young Firefighter which occurred in the evening of Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

“The remaining five (5) who were injured and on admission at the Obuasi Government and Anglo-Gold Ashanti Hospitals have since been discharged,” the Service added.

Read the full release below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
