One of three Dabala jailbreakers arrested, two on the run

Two others are still at large

Suspects break jail after creating a hole in cell wall

Mawuli Azumah recaptured by police at Vekon



Police on manhunt for two more jailbreakers



A remand prisoner who escaped from jail together with two others has been recaptured by Police at Dabala in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.



Mawuli Azumah is said to have escaped from jail together with Sena Torme, who is on remand for murder, and Yakubu Abdullah, sentenced to 18 years imprisonment and awaiting COVID-19 test results to begin his sentence.



The three according to a GNA report sighted by GhanaWeb escaped from jail at night on November 21, 2021, after creating a hole in the wall of the cell which they shared.