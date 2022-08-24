0
Menu
News

One old student, one level 200 student remanded for their involvement in KNUST riot

One Old Student, One Level 200 Student Remanded For Their Involvement In KNUST Riot.png The two persons suspected to be involved in the KNUST riot

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The ongoing Police investigation into the rioting at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has led to the arrest of two more suspects.

Suspect Francis Tutu Atuahene, alias Aroma, who is a level 200 student of the university was captured in a video holding an offensive weapon among others during the riot.

Suspect Daniel Osei Bonsu alias Saint, a former student of the university who completed in the year 2020 was also captured with others destroying property on the university campus.

The two were put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and have been remanded into police custody to reappear on 8th September 2022.

This brings to three the number of persons so far arrested.

An investigation is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators arrested.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’
Adom-Otchere replies ‘senior brother’ KKD
‘When will President Akufo-Addo learn?’ – Prof Steve Hanke tackles
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment