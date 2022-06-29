30
One person arrested for possessing a sidearm at Arise Ghana Demo

Sidearm 29 One of the protestors being taken away by the police

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police arrest Arise Ghana protestor

Arise Ghana group stages demo against economic hardship

Day 2 #KromAy3Hye demonstration begins

One of the Arise Ghana protestors has been arrested for possessing a sidearm.

The protestor was seen in a video being carried away by the police after they conducted a search on him while they were converging at the El-Wak Sports Stadium for the day two of the #KromAy3Hye demonstration.

A video from Metro TV captured the man, Yussif, allegedly an ex-national security officer, being escorted to the vehicle belonging to the police accompanied by police personnel.

The details of the arrest are yet to be given by the police.

Meanwhile, NDC's Joshua Akamba was also spotted with a weapon among the crowd of demonstrators gathered around the El-Wak Stadium, today, 29th June, 2022.

A police statement indicates that,

"he was duly advised by the Police to put the weapon away after his attention was drawn to the illegality associated with such an act. He was also urged to notify other demonstrators to desist from carrying offensive weapons during the demonstration."

