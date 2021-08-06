One person shot in renewed Teshie chieftaincy clashes

Teshie Chief palace

One person was shot in the leg in renewed chieftaincy clashes at Teshie, one of the Ga communities in the Greater Accra Region.



Sounds of gunshots were heard at the shrine of the Teshie Chief Priest known as Osabu Ayiku-Wulomo before the place was set ablaze on Thursday night, August 5, 2021.



John Adjetey Commey, a Secretary to the Osabu Ayiku-Wulomo who was attacked and his palace torched spoke to JoyNews and said, “There were two groups, the Teshie Mantse group and the Shiketele Teshie group. They were proceeding from the seashore to welcome those who embarked on a fishing expedition to mark the harvesting of fish from the seashore.

“On their way, the Mantse group started pelting stones at the Shiketele group and they replied with gunshots. Unfortunately, as you can see in the video, one person was shot in the leg and the leg is now mutilated,” Adjetey Commey added.



Adjei, an eyewitness who was at the scene also said, “I was sitting here eating when all of a sudden I saw that some armed men had appeared.”



He narrated that, “One person named Ataa instructed them to shoot. Although I knew they didn’t know how to clock a gun, I told my brother we should leave. Before I could turn, they had set fire to the shrine.”



The renewed clashes come as the community prepares to celebrate the Homowo festivities.



At the time of filing this story, calm had been restored to the area with the presence of the police.

In 2019, the legitimacy of the Wulomo was challenged in court in a case which is yet to be determined.



The chieftaincy dispute at Teshie dates back to 2013 when a retired naval captain under the stool name, Nii Ashitey Kamoa was installed as Chief causing friction with the traditional council.



