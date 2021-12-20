One region, one stadium crucial - Dr Agumenu

Officials of Green Sports Academy

The Green Sports Academy completed its football scouting programme on Saturday at Ave-Xevi in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region with founder, Dr Donald Agumenu appealing that each region gets an ultramodern sports stadium.

According to Dr Agumenu, while this move would be satisfying principles of equity and fairness, it would also help in opening up the whole country in readiness to host international sporting events with ease.



He said the sorry state of sports infrastructure in the country especially in the countryside was paradoxical when compared to the abundance of talents and huge contributions these rural environments contribute to national development.



“We can as a national strategy create zonal or regional structures to serve as a platform for effective and efficient sporting and sports administration.



“If Volta, Eastern and Oti regions could have centralised stadiums at least or state of the art sporting facilities, one can imagine the impact that will make on the lives of the citizenry and same applies to other areas with same deficits,” Dr Agumenu observed, emphasizing that the strategic position of the Volta region being a gateway to about four West African countries should be harnessed to its fullest potential.



Dr Agumenu added, “It’s my prayer that Volta just like Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Central, Western and other regions experience international tournaments or have a state of the art sports stadium, not just a football field or parks. It will help open up the country.”



The activities of Green Sports Academy have brought into sharp focus the state of the Ho sports stadium [the only ‘stadium’ in the Volta region] which is in a very dilapidated condition. A situation which is negating the development of sports in the region.

Dr Agumenu said the birth of the Green Sports Academy should spur government and well-meaning Ghanaians on to turn attention to the Volta Region and other ill-equipped facilities across the country as this strategic push will go to unearthing talents to eradicate poverty and promote national development.



Participating football teams were drawn from Akatsi, Avevi, Ave-Xevi, Metsrikasa, Ave-Dakpa and Dzodze.



Thirty players were selected into the Academy at the end of the programme, to begin their professional football journey.



Some Akatsi North District Assembly members lauded the initiative and called on the youth and people as hosts to embrace it because sports has the potential for massive economic transformation.



The Akatsi North Council of Chiefs also lauded the project and donated hectares of land to be used in building an ultramodern sports facility.



The chiefs also advised citizens to take care of themselves by observing health, safety and covid protocols before, during and after the festive period.

The Green Sports Academy scouting programme will be climaxed on Sunday 26th December at Ave-Xevi with a special night of boxing.



Three bouts are slated with the main one being a blockbuster duel between Kofi Manu and upcoming Volta sensation Kemeh Dodzi.



Ebenezer Yartey will look to brighten his craft and position himself for graduation from amateur when he locks horns with Sylvain Koku. It will be a free for all fight and all spoils ready to be taken when Joseph Commodore take on Philip Ajom.



Music icon Edem of Go gedem fame is headlining the event with other artistes to provide patrons with hits after hits.