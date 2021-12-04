One robber shot dead, two others in custody

The robbers opened fire at the police while they were approaching the crime scene

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, a robber was shot dead at Oseikrom by officers of the Ashanti Regional Police Command.



Two others, namely, Richard Nkrumah alias Papa Yaw and Alex Appiah, otherwise known as Ameley were arrested and are in police custody.



In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the police service said their personnel carried out the operation after they had a distress call around 7:30am that robbers had attacked some miners in Oseikrom.



According to the statement, “While the Police were approaching, the gang opened fire on them. The Police also returned fire leading to the death of one while the rest fled the scene.”



“At about noon the same day two persons, Richard Nkrumah alias Papa Yaw and Alex Appiah alias Ameley who were part of the robbery gang were arrested through intelligence-led operation,” part of the statement read.



