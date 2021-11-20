One shot, 3 sustain cutlass wounds in renewed chieftaincy clashes

The clash occurred at Okper

There is escalating tension in the Yilo Krobo Traditional area following a renewed chieftaincy feud.

One person was shot while three others were inflicted with machete wounds.



The victims were rushed to Atua Government Hospital for treatment. Three of the victims have been treated and discharged while the one who was shot in the shoulder has been referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.



The incident occurred at Okper, one of the six traditional Divisions of Yilo Krobo Paramountcy but polarized due to a chieftaincy dispute.



Two parallel divisional chiefs have been enstooled onto Okper Divisional stool by two feuding traditional factions following the death of Nene Anati Agor VIII in 2016.



They are Nene Odjorpemeh Nanekey Terkpertey Ofori Agor IX and Nene Teye Agor IV, known in private life as Isaac Teye Agor, a 31-year-old Economist with Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



The latest clash occurred when gun and machete-wielding men stormed the community amidst alleged firing of warning shots in attempt to enstooled a parallel Queenmother for Nene Teye Agor IV with tacit support of the embattled Paramount Chief Nene Nuer Anorbah Sasraku II and one Twum Barimah but were opposed by their rival faction leading to the clashes.

“The thugs wielding Machetes, sticks and other offensive weapons attacked the youth of Okper at Okperpiem and severely shot and beat any person they came across leading to the injury of three persons. The Victims are on admission at the Atua Government Hospital,” Nene Odjorpemeh Nanekey Terkpertey Ofori Agor IX, a Chief of Okper Division.



He added “Yilo Krobo is at the cross-road because non-indigenes and blind people have taken over Yilo. The attack on Okperpiem is an attack on Yilo and Yilo Krobo Citizens must rise up. The time has come for us to salvage our town from greedy and wicked people”.



Addressing the media on Friday, November 19, 2021, after aborting a planned demonstration in Somanya, Seyelor Kweku Adamtey of Adjikpo Okper Nakuyo condemned the persistent political interference in the local chieftaincy issues by some known political figures of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, hiding behind Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) to perpetuate illegality.



In a petition to the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and MUSEC, the feuding faction said "We therefore as a matter of urgency and immediate concern call on the Municipal Assembly and more particularly the Eastern Regional House of chiefs to; Enforce the functionality of the Yilo Krobo Traditional Council, Reinstate the Okper Division to the Regional House of Chiefs."



The petition further said “the political elements and their interference in the chieftaincy matters should cease immediately; Till now, Okper people don’t know any Konor and no one should attempt to rule them until the final declaration is done by the court,” the petition concluded.



The Somanya District Police Commander Superintendent Andrews Anyani told Starr News, investigation is ongoing. He however called on the two factions to remain calm.